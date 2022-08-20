ITAM Games (ITAM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,285.00

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created. The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

