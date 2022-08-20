Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 20.02. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.87.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

