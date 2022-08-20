Jackpot (777) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges

Jackpot (777) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Jackpot has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $19,364.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,297,268 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Buying and Selling Jackpot
