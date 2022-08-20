Jade Currency (JADE) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Jade Currency (JADE) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $171,775.93 and approximately $46,010.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jade Currency Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.
