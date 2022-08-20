Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

