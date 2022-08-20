Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE JAG opened at C$3.26 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$236.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jaguar Mining news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$37,661.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,294.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,279 shares of company stock worth $19,285.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

