JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $232.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.35. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 141.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 88.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

