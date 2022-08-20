JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of JAKK opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $232.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.35. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 141.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 88.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
