JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €15.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.20) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.02) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 6th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of DEC stock opened at €15.01 ($15.32) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($37.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.36.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

