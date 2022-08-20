Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 307,591 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,591 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.97% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $84,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.