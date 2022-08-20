Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 255,631 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 255,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,395,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $337.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.39.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

