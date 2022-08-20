Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 191.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.12% of Envista worth $88,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Envista by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Envista by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after purchasing an additional 406,559 shares during the period.

Envista stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envista from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

