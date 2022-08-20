Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $70,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

ENB stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

