Jennison Associates LLC Sells 596,250 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,250 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Johnson Controls International worth $176,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.