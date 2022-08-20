Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $108,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.47. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

