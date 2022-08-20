Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257,959 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $185,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.21 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

