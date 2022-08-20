JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,147,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,552,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 650.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.