JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €28.70

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.60 ($29.18) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

