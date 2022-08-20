JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 157.55 ($1.90).

VOD stock opened at GBX 121.74 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.72. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,029.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

