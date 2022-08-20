JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.59 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,198,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,947,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.88% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,590,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.