JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,022,916 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,347,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,328,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after buying an additional 628,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45.

