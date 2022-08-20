JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,155,142 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,240,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $2,182,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.