JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $276.34

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.34 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 307.53 ($3.72). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 306 ($3.70), with a volume of 28,565 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 84.30, a current ratio of 84.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.89. The company has a market capitalization of £238.06 million and a P/E ratio of 516.95.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katrina Hart acquired 7,541 shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.65 ($24,146.51).

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.