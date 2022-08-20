Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $38,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

RE opened at $281.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $248.63 and a one year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

