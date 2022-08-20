Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 30,296 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $50,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 81,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 15.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 227.6% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $503.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.09. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.