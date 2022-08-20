Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,190 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of DXC Technology worth $36,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.