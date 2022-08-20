Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $44.06 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,847 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of UGI worth $44,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UGI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UGI

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.