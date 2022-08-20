Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831,527 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.45% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $97,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 767,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 547,181 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 399,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 242.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 393,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 278,835 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

