Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

