Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,131 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,808 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $64,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,166 shares of company stock worth $14,179,951. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

