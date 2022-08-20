Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 244,283 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,283 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $51,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,648,000 after buying an additional 491,719 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,199,000 after buying an additional 101,355 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.