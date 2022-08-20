Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Kaman has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.