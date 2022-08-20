Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 394.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 21.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 430,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $52,407,543. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

