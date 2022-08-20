Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

