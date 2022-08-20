Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Up 2.9%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235.19 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($2.83). 112,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 175,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.75).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.47.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.