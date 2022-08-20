KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. KickToken has a total market cap of $905,734.89 and $117,573.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00100602 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

