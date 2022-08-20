Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $168.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.51.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

