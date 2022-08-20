Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 2,395 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Stock Down 5.6 %

GOOS stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.