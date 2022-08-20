Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 219.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS NUSC opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.