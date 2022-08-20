Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $56,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,780 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 227.59%.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

