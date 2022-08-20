Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.51. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.
Koil Energy Solutions Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.
About Koil Energy Solutions
Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koil Energy Solutions (DPDW)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Koil Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koil Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.