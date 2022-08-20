Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.76.

KKPNY stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

