Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51). 8,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 18,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.53).

Kooth Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of £44.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.32.

Kooth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.