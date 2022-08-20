Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Down 0.9%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 276,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 69,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.