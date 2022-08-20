Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Down 0.9%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 276,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 69,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.