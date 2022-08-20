Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -406.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

