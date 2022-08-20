KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Trading Up 3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.56 and last traded at $86.56. 521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.
