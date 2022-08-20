Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $389.00

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $11,963.30 and $389.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.