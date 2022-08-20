L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 119,143 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.63% of Global Ship Lease worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $22,068,000. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $7,910,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $675.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.78. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

GSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

