L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 54,485 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. 2,426,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

