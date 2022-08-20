L & S Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 277.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.29. The company had a trading volume of 919,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,552. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

