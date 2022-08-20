L & S Advisors Inc Has $5.13 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EMN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.61. 640,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

